Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the lowest is ($1.55). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.90) to ($4.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.
In other news, CFO Jose Carmona bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.97 per share, with a total value of $5,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,113,799 shares in the company, valued at $178,829,551.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 469,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,328,382 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,176,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 301,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 98,245.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,070 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. 322,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70. The stock’s market cap is $1.69 billion. Radius Health has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.97.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.
