Zacks: Analysts Expect OvaScience Inc. (OVAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) will announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OvaScience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. OvaScience posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OvaScience will report full-year sales of $90,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $330,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OvaScience.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 16,132.47% and a negative return on equity of 69.13%. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVAS. Zacks Investment Research cut OvaScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OvaScience in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) opened at 1.40 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $49.96 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. OvaScience has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in OvaScience during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in OvaScience during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OvaScience during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in OvaScience by 87.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OvaScience by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

