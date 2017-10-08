Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.81. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239,635 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.56. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $54.83. Verizon Communications also saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 87,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the typical volume of 14,028 call options.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $29,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,279.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,851,202,000 after buying an additional 20,070,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,761,466,000 after buying an additional 8,077,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,634,070,000 after buying an additional 5,837,702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,820,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $974,515,000 after buying an additional 3,623,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,014,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $402,604,000 after buying an additional 3,107,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

