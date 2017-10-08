Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jabil Circuit’s earnings. Jabil Circuit reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil Circuit will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil Circuit.

Get Jabil Circuit Inc. alerts:

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Jabil Circuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine raised Jabil Circuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil Circuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/zacks-analysts-anticipate-jabil-circuit-inc-jbl-to-post-0-78-earnings-per-share.html.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,619 shares in the company, valued at $58,807,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jabil Circuit by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 315.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 141,140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 62.0% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 502,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Jabil Circuit by 2.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 113,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 3,277,915 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. Jabil Circuit has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Jabil Circuit declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Circuit Company Profile

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil Circuit (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil Circuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.