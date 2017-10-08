YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YPF Sociedad Anonima to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 1 0 2 0 2.33 YPF Sociedad Anonima Competitors 212 644 756 31 2.37

YPF Sociedad Anonima presently has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 43.76%. Given YPF Sociedad Anonima’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YPF Sociedad Anonima has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. YPF Sociedad Anonima pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 257.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima $13.18 billion $3.51 billion -4.59 YPF Sociedad Anonima Competitors $52.35 billion $11.11 billion 1.52

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YPF Sociedad Anonima. YPF Sociedad Anonima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YPF Sociedad Anonima and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima -12.86% -4.17% -1.18% YPF Sociedad Anonima Competitors -9.44% 1.90% 0.95%

Summary

YPF Sociedad Anonima rivals beat YPF Sociedad Anonima on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts. The Company’s Downstream segment is engaged in the refining, transport, purchase of crude oil and natural gas from third parties and intersegment sales, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, petrochemicals, electric power generation and natural gas distribution. The Company’s Corporate and Other segment carries out other activities.

