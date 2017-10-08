YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on YPF Sociedad Anonima and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,641,898.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,427,000 after buying an additional 3,641,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,459,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 3,146,645 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the second quarter worth $58,027,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the second quarter worth $49,585,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the second quarter worth $33,228,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) opened at 22.25 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.74 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

About YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

