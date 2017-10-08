Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Yandex N.V. worth $43,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex N.V. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.20 target price on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.60 target price (up from $33.40) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex N.V. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/yandex-n-v-yndx-holdings-lessened-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ YNDX) opened at 32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Yandex N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Yandex N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.