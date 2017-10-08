Xplore Technologies Corp (XPLR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xplore Technologies Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 43.8292993343249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ XPLR) opened at 3.70 on Friday. Xplore Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company’s market cap is $40.72 million.

Xplore Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:XPLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Xplore Technologies Corp had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Xplore Technologies Corp will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XPLR. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on shares of Xplore Technologies Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Xplore Technologies Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xplore Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xplore Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Xplore Technologies Corp news, Chairman Philip S. Sassower sold 72,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $254,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip S. Sassower sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $163,620.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,691 shares of company stock valued at $470,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Xplore Technologies Corp

Xplore Technologies Corp. (Xplore) is engaged in the development, integration and marketing of rugged mobile personal computers (PCs). The Company’s rugged tablet PCs are designed to withstand various conditions, such as extreme temperatures, driving rain, repeated vibrations, dirt, dust and concussive shocks.

