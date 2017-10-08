Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 359,500 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts, Limited makes up about 5.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Wynn Resorts, Limited worth $183,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,264,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,476,000 after buying an additional 246,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 5,076.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,852,000 after buying an additional 4,850,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $379,153,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,132,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,350,000 after buying an additional 423,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,260,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,024,000 after buying an additional 339,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $149.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.26 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-is-platinum-investment-management-ltd-s-9th-largest-position.html.

In other news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 21,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $3,080,792.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,090,883.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,369. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 2.05% on Friday, reaching $143.94. 3,339,545 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $150.40.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 165.77% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.