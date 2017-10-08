Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,652,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE WOR) opened at 43.72 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $848.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.20 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Worthington Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback 6,830,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

