Woodstock Corp Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons initiated coverage on Intel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

In related news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $56,791.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,887,536 shares. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Intel Corporation Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

