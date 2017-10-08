WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Shares Down 0.4%

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.40 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 232.10 ($3.08). 5,515,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,839,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.10 ($3.09).

Several brokerages have commented on MRW. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.18 ($3.03).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.27. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.41 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw-shares-down-0-4.html.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.