WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Position Trimmed by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 372,427 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 50.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) opened at 10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Bruce I. Lavine sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $103,918.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wisdomtree-investments-inc-wetf-position-trimmed-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.