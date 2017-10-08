Whitbread (WTBCY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants and coffee shops. The company’s business unit consists of Hotels and Restaurants and Costa. Hotels and Restaurants unit provides services in accommodation and food. Costa unit is engaged in the operations of branded, owned and franchised coffee shops. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Table Table, Brewers Fayre, Taybarns and Costa Coffee. Whitbread PLC is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom. “

Whitbread (NASDAQ:WTBCY) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 4,245 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78.

