WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT CO is a public utility that delivers and sells natural gas to metropolitan Washington, D.C. and adjoining areas in Maryland and Virginia. A distribution subsidiary serves portions of Virginia and West Virginia. The Company has four wholly-owned active subsidiaries that include: Shenandoah Gas Company (Shenandoah) is engaged in the delivery and sale of natural gas at retail in the Shenandoah Valley, including Winchester, Middletown, Strasburg, Stephens City and New Market, Virginia, and Martinsburg, West Virginia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hilliard Lyons upgraded WGL Holdings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded WGL Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WGL Holdings has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.67.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) opened at 84.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. WGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.68.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. WGL Holdings had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 11.76%. WGL Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WGL Holdings will post $3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. WGL Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $178,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WGL Holdings by 3,986.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WGL Holdings by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,254,000 after purchasing an additional 177,248 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $14,534,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $12,808,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $12,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

About WGL Holdings

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

