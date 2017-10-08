Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 213.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $161,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 149.8% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

In other news, EVP David Amoriell sold 106,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,811,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Conduent in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of Conduent Inc (CNDT) traded down 0.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,862 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.12. The stock’s market cap is $3.35 billion.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

