Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 36,805,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $550,249,000 after buying an additional 5,561,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Twitter by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,350,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,836,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $872,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,694,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,366,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $135,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 853,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $16,544,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,735,038 shares in the company, valued at $53,005,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,253,600 shares of company stock worth $40,779,711. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 2.19% during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,418,956 shares. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.08 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.63 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

