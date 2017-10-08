Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 3,191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 928,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 302,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 140,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 599,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,109,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Vetr downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.02 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE M) traded down 1.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,235,022 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

In other news, Director John A. Bryant acquired 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

