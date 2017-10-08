Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after buying an additional 63,912,660 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,446,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,835,000 after buying an additional 9,112,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after buying an additional 4,604,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,363,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) traded up 1.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,509,548 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 22.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/westside-investment-management-inc-decreases-position-in-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.01.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.