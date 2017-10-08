WesternOne Inc (TSE:WEQ) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 30,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 11,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The stock’s market capitalization is $24.84 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/westernone-inc-weq-shares-down-5-3.html.

WesternOne Company Profile

WesternOne Inc is a Canada-based company focused on acquiring businesses in the construction and infrastructure services sectors. The Company’s segments include heat services and aerial equipment (WIS), and modular building construction and rentals, Britco LP (Britco). WIS operates under the brand, WesternOne Infrastructure Services and provides heat and related services to the construction, infrastructure and oil and gas sectors, and aerial equipment for construction, television and movie production.

Receive News & Ratings for WesternOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesternOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.