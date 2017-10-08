Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have commented on WNEB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ WNEB) remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,593 shares. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

