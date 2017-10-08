West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. BidaskClub lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE WST) opened at 95.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

