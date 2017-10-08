WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Raytheon Company (RTN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,341,355,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,407,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,959,694,000 after buying an additional 18,551,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,585,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,919,348,000 after buying an additional 313,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,491,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $684,945,000 after buying an additional 302,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,527,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,996,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

In other Raytheon news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 1,162 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.99 per share, with a total value of $199,852.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,072.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $121,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 187.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $167.10. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

