WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) PT Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.
Shares of WESCO International (NYSE WCC) opened at 58.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.80. WESCO International has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $76.15.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $206,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,490,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,710,000 after purchasing an additional 420,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 123,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.
