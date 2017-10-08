Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ WERN) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 796,299 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In related news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $367,564.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $226,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,582.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,570. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 119,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,220,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

