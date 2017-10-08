Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.81 Million Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

MPAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) opened at 29.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

