Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.68 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of Cousins Properties worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,875,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7,631.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,398,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746,289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,258,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,661,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 465.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,859,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE CUZ) opened at 9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

