Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of lululemon athletica inc. worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 84,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in lululemon athletica inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-holdings-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ LULU) opened at 61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.40 million. lululemon athletica inc. had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post $2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.