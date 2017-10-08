Wells Fargo & Company Increases CME Group Inc. (CME) Price Target to $145.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CME Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Get CME Group Inc. alerts:

CME Group (CME) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,659 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.73. CME Group has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $138.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 46.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company Increases CME Group Inc. (CME) Price Target to $145.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wells-fargo-company-increases-cme-group-inc-cme-price-target-to-145-00.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

In related news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,151,196.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $97,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $654,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,244 shares of company stock worth $6,021,890 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.