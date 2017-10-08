Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Mylan N.V. (MYL) a $32.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price target on Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mylan N.V. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.99.
Mylan N.V. (MYL) traded up 0.98% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,973 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Mylan N.V. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.30.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Mylan N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Mylan N.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mylan N.V. by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan N.V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Mylan N.V. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mylan N.V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mylan N.V. Company Profile
Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.
