Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 263.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 96.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 36.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 147.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE UNP) opened at 113.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.84. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

