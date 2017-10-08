Weibo Corporation (WB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Weibo Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a $100.00 price objective on Weibo Corporation and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.28.

Get Weibo Corporation alerts:

Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ WB) traded down 1.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,596 shares. Weibo Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $108.30.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.78 million. Weibo Corporation had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corporation will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/weibo-corporation-wb-downgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 7,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.