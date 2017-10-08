Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tractor Supply Company alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

WARNING: “Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wedbush-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-tractor-supply-company-tsco.html.

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) opened at 61.05 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.