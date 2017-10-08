Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Waste Management by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 33.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 28.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 450,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) opened at 76.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $79.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.42%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

