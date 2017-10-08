Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.05 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.85 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,436.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,850. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 226.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 68.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 72.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 69.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop (WD) opened at 54.11 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post $4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

