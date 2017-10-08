Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 124.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 75.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at 79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.29.
Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.54 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $10,427,276.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,068,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
Wal-Mart Stores Profile
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.