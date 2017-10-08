Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 124.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 75.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wal-Mart Stores Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-shares-bought-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at 79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.54 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Vetr lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.69 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 129,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $10,427,276.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,068,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.