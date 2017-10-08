Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank AG were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 83.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG during the second quarter worth about $2,372,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 175,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 211.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,971,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 2.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 551,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) opened at 17.21 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The stock’s market cap is $35.55 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

