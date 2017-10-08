Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Thor Industries worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Thor Industries by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Thor Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Aegis started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Off Wall Street started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

In other news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares in the company, valued at $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) opened at 129.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

