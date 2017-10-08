Visteon Corporation (VC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Visteon Corporation by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Visteon Corporation alerts:

Shares of Visteon Corporation (NYSE VC) opened at 125.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $128.39.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.96 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Visteon Corporation (VC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/visteon-corporation-vc-shares-sold-by-pinebridge-investments-l-p.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Visteon Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total value of $155,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 693 shares in the company, valued at $79,133.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $265,566.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $616,016. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.