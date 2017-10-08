Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem Inc. alerts:

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE XYL) opened at 64.56 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/08/virtu-kcg-holdings-llc-takes-position-in-xylem-inc-xyl.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $544,568.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.