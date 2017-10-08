Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Invests $632,000 in Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited by 14.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) opened at 47.69 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.3765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Public Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Prudential Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

