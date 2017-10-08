Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Has $608,000 Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 9,990.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,064,000 after buying an additional 10,019,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 693,589 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 39.8% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 666.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,528,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 573,256 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) opened at 33.10 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

