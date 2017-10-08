VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.20. VirnetX Holding shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 534,979 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VirnetX Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock’s market cap is $475.22 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter.

About VirnetX Holding

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

