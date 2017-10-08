Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Allergan PLC. (AGN)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Allergan PLC. were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Allergan PLC. during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allergan PLC. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,345,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 287,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Allergan PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE AGN) opened at 206.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.15. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

