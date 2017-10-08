VEREIT Inc. (VER) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after buying an additional 286,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,868,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 582,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. BidaskClub downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE VER) opened at 8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. VEREIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s market cap is $8.07 billion.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $336.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT Inc. will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.95%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

