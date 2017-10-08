VEREIT Inc. (VER) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

VEREIT (NYSE VER) opened at 8.29 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.07 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $336.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that VEREIT will post ($1.70) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,097,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,648 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 286,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

