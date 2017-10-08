Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Reduced by Friedberg Investment Management

Friedberg Investment Management cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2,360.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,533,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,145,000 after buying an additional 35,049,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 102.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,041,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 2,049,815 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Ventas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,477,000 after buying an additional 184,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Ventas by 921.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) traded up 0.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. 1,816,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.61. Ventas had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $895.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.36%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS AG reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

