Velocys PLC’s (VLS) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 144 ($1.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Velocys PLC from GBX 110 ($1.46) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Velocys PLC in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) opened at 37.00 on Wednesday. Velocys PLC has a one year low of GBX 29.11 and a one year high of GBX 101.38. The firm’s market cap is GBX 53.23 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.28.

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (6.50) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter. Velocys PLC had a negative net margin of 937.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of GBX 23 million during the quarter.

Velocys PLC Company Profile

Velocys plc (Velocys) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in producing synthetic fuels. The Company provides small scale gas-to-liquids (GTL), a technology that produces liquid fuels and specialty chemicals from undervalued natural gas, waste or biomass. Its technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes and base oils.

