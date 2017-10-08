Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 0.69% on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 224,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $43.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $259,199.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,977 shares of company stock worth $24,359,243 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,861,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Varonis Systems by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Varonis Systems by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

