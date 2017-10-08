Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s (VEACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VEACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 9th. Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 11th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ VEACU) opened at 10.22 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $490.56 million. Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,039,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,065,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,065,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,116,000.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Company Profile

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company’s focus is to identify and acquire a business in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America.

